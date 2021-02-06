Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-22-26-28-34
(two, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $405,000
