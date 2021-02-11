Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-08-33-36-41
(four, eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $720,000
WA Lottery.
Comments