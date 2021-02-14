Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2-6-0

(two, six, zero)

12-16-29-39-41

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

01-03-05-19-23-24-36-41-44-45-48-50-52-55-56-58-60-61-78-79

(one, three, five, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

01-05-08-20

(one, five, eight, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

