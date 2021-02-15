Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
05-19-21-26-35-38
(five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
05-19-21-26-35-38
(five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments