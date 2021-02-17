Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-21-32-35-36
(two, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-21-32-35-36
(two, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments