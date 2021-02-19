Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-03-04-26-34

(two, three, four, twenty-six, thirty-four)

03-05-13-16-27-30-31-32-37-44-50-56-62-63-66-68-69-70-72-75

(three, five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-five)

08-09-18-24

(eight, nine, eighteen, twenty-four)

27-32-47-50-53, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

