Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

05-06-11-29-36

(five, six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

09-13-15-18-22-24-25-27-35-41-43-49-51-57-58-59-61-62-69-78

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

14-16-25-28-31-32

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million

06-08-09-20

(six, eight, nine, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

