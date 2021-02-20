Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
05-06-11-29-36
(five, six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
09-13-15-18-22-24-25-27-35-41-43-49-51-57-58-59-61-62-69-78
(nine, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)
14-16-25-28-31-32
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
06-08-09-20
(six, eight, nine, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
04-08-22-32-58, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
