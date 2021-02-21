Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

4-3-6

(four, three, six)

10-15-21-32-33

(ten, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

04-06-09-25-30-31-33-35-40-44-47-49-54-59-61-62-63-68-73-79

(four, six, nine, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-nine)

02-03-13-14

(two, three, thirteen, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 21, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 21, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 21, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 20, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

February 20, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 20, 2021 10:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service