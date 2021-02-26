Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
14-23-25-29-33
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
14-23-25-29-33
(fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments