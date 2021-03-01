Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

09-12-14-30-38

(nine, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

03-04-08-11-18-20-22-25-26-30-34-36-45-49-54-55-61-63-72-73

(three, four, eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-three)

04-08-22-35-39-49

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)

01-16-20-23

(one, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

March 01, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

March 01, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

March 01, 2021 5:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

March 01, 2021 5:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

March 01, 2021 5:14 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

March 01, 2021 5:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service