Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-20-28-32-36-38
(three, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-20-28-32-36-38
(three, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments