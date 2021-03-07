Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-10-22-24-40
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-10-22-24-40
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments