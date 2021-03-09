Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
09-11-18-32-42
(nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two)
03-08-12-13-17-22-25-29-30-48-55-56-60-62-67-71-72-74-76-77
(three, eight, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven)
02-09-12-18
(two, nine, twelve, eighteen)
04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
Comments