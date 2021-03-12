Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-24-25-31-65, Mega Ball: 18

(two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: eighteen)

