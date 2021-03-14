Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
20-27-30-37-38
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
20-27-30-37-38
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments