Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 22

Relatives mourn over the coffin of a soccer fan killed in a bus crash at the Isidro Romero soccer stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, late Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The bodies of 12 fans of Ecuadorean football team Barcelona that were killed when the bus they were traveling in after attending a local league match overturned were taken to the stadium for a collective funeral. (AP Photo/Jose Sanchez) Jose Sanchez AP