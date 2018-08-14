APNewsBreak: California may redo law to treat, free suspects

FILE - In this June 9, 2014, file photo, an inmate is moved after a session with a psychologist at the the mental health unit at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown wants to tighten a law he signed weeks ago that critics say could have freed rapists and murderers who completed two years of mental health treatment. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, specifically bans those charged with murder, rape and other sex crimes from participating and allows judges to bar a much broader range of dangerous suspects. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo