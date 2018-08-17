The Latest: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park assessing damage

In this Aug. 11, 2018 aerial photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows diminished volcanic activity on Kilauea’s lower East Rift Zone. Slowing activity at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is prompting scientists to downgrade their alert level for the mountain. The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday, Aug. 17, it issued a “watch” for Kilauea’s ground hazards; that’s down from a “warning.” Geologists say lava mostly stopped flowing on Aug. 6. (USGS via AP) AP