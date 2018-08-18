AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump military parade plans unravel over costs
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's Veterans Day parade has been canceled after senior White House and Pentagon leaders saw the estimated $92 million price tag. And that set off a volley of tweets and accusations between the president and the mayor of the nation's capital.
The drama that unfolded Thursday and Friday also highlighted, not for the first time, a disconnect between the Pentagon and the White House when it comes to turning some of Trump's ideas into reality.
___
Short sentence recommended for former Trump campaign adviser
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Trump campaign adviser should spend at least some time in prison for lying to the FBI during the Russia probe, prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing Friday that also revealed several new details about the early days of the investigation.
The prosecutors disclosed that George Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 presidential race, caused irreparable damage to the investigation because he lied repeatedly during a January 2017 interview.
Those lies, they said, resulted in the FBI missing an opportunity to properly question a professor Papadopoulos was in contact with during the campaign who told him that the Russians possessed "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of emails.
The filing by the special counsel's office strongly suggests the FBI had contact with Professor Joseph Mifsud while he was in the U.S. during the early part of the investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates.
According to prosecutors, the FBI "located" the professor in Washington about two weeks after Papadopoulos' interview and Papadopoulos' lies "substantially hindered investigators' ability to effectively question" him. But it doesn't specifically relate any details of an interview with the professor as it recounts what prosecutors say was a missed opportunity caused by Papadopoulos.
___
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
GENEVA (AP) — Kofi Annan, one of the world's most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died. He was 80.
His foundation announced his death in a tweet on Saturday, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.
Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He served two terms as secretary-general from Jan. 1, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2006, capped nearly mid-way when he and the U.N. were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.
During his tenure, Annan presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945.
___
AP Interview: Top Republican says Russia probe difficult
WASHINGTON (AP) — For much of the last two years, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr has been the Russia investigator who is seen but rarely heard on Capitol Hill.
In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, the North Carolina Republican opened up about the investigation that has now consumed 19 months of his life. He says it has been "frustrating as hell" and much more difficult than he originally envisioned. But he says the integrity of the investigation — and its importance to the institution of the Senate — is something he has labored to protect.
"Nothing in this town stays classified or secret forever," Burr said. "And at some point somebody's going to go back and do a review. And I'd love not to be the one that chaired the committee when somebody says, 'well, boy, you missed this.' So we've tried to be pretty thorough in how we've done it."
Burr said there is "no factual evidence today that we've received" on collusion or conspiracy between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign. But he said he's still open on the issue and hasn't personally come to any final conclusions, since the investigation isn't finished.
The Senate investigation is the last bipartisan congressional probe of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and connections to Trump's campaign. Working with the panel's top Democrat, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, Burr has so far managed to keep the investigation free from the extraordinary acrimony that has plagued work on the House side of the Capitol. The House Intelligence Committee bitterly fought through its entire Russia investigation, which ended earlier this year despite the objections of Democrats.
___
AP source: Omarosa has video, audio, texts
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not just audiotapes.
Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and other documentation supporting the claims in her tell-all book about her time in the Trump White House, a person with direct knowledge of the records told The Associated Press Friday.
Manigault Newman has made clear that she plans to continue selectively releasing the pieces of evidence if President Donald Trump and his associates continue to attack her credibility and challenge the claims in her book, "Unhinged." She's already dribbled out audio recordings of conversations, and video clips, texts or email could follow, according to the person who described what Manigault Newman has called a multimedia "treasure trove." The person was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and asked for anonymity.
"I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. I'm not going to be bullied by Donald Trump," the former Trump aide told The Associated Press this week as she seemed to dismiss a threat from Trump's campaign. She spoke to the AP hours after Trump's campaign announced it was filing an arbitration action against her alleging she'd violated a signed agreement with the campaign that prohibits her from disclosing confidential information.
She told PBS in a separate interview this week: "I have a significant amount, in fact, a treasure trove, of multimedia backup for everything that's not only in "Unhinged," but everything that I assert about Donald Trump."
___
Trump warnings grow from forgotten Republicans
NEW YORK (AP) — The ranks of forgotten Republicans are growing.
Some were forced out, such as Tim Pawlenty, a former two-term Minnesota governor who lost this week's bid for a political comeback. Some, such as the retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker, chose to leave on their own. Others still serve, but with a muted voice.
Whether members of Congress, governors or state party leaders, they are struggling to fit into President Donald Trump's Republican Party.
The expanding list of marginalized GOP leaders underscores how thoroughly Trump has dominated — and changed — the Republican Party in the nearly two years since he seized the presidency. The overwhelming majority of elected officials, candidates and rank-and-file voters now follow the president with extraordinary loyalty, even if he strays far from the values and traditions many know and love.
The Republicans left behind are warning their party with increasing urgency, though it's unclear whether anyone's listening.
___
Saudi Arabia prepares for the annual Muslim hajj pilgrimage
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the annual hajj pilgrimage beginning Sunday, as over 1.6 million Muslim faithful from abroad have arrived in the ultraconservative kingdom.
The pilgrimage represents one of the five pillars of Islam and is required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life. In recent weeks, the faithful have arrived in Mecca from across the world, all chanting "Labayk Allahuma Labayk," or "Here I am, God, answering your call. Here I am."
The hajj offers pilgrims an opportunity to feel closer to God amid the Muslim world's many challenges, including the threat of extremists in the Mideast after the Islamic State group was beaten back in Iraq and Syria and the plight of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority.
"My feeling is indescribable to perform the hajj," said Imad Abdel-Raheem, an Egyptian pilgrim. "I also want to pray for all Muslim countries, for them to live free in all places, in Palestine and in Burma, in all places, in Afghanistan and in India."
Men attending the hajj dress in only terrycloth, seamless white garments meant to represent unity among Muslims and equality before God. Women wear loose clothing, cover their hair and forgo makeup and nail polish to achieve a state of humility and spiritual purity.
___
Pakistan's Imran Khan sworn in as prime minister
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday despite protests by opposition parties, which accuse the security services of intervening on his behalf in last month's elections.
Khan' s Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the most seats in the July 25 national elections but fell short of an outright majority. It allied with independents to form a coalition, and Khan was elected by the National Assembly on Friday. Khan had campaigned on promises to combat Pakistan's endemic corruption and break powerful landowners' monopoly on political power.
Opposition parties have held regular protests since last month's election, alleging vote rigging by the powerful security establishment. Security officials have rejected the allegations, and Khan has vowed to investigate the charges of voting fraud, saying neither he nor his party was involved in any wrongdoing.
"We have not committed any rigging," he told lawmakers in a speech after being sworn in.
Khan secured 176 votes in the assembly on Friday, defeating the opposition's candidate, Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League, who got 96 votes. Sharif and his party's lawmakers disrupted Khan's speech by chanting slogans against him. Khan responded by saying no one could blackmail him through such protests.
___
Manafort judge says he fears for jurors' safety
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The judge in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial saiys he has received threats and he fears for the "peace and safety" of the jurors deciding the fate of the former Trump campaign chairman.
U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III revealed his concerns Friday when explaining why he doesn't intend to make jurors' names public at the end of the trial. Jury lists are presumed to be public unless a judge articulates a reason for keeping them secret.
"I've received criticism and threats," Ellis said. "I imagine they would, too."
The judge said he is currently under the protection of U.S. marshals.
Jurors ended their second day of deliberations Friday a half-hour early, without reaching a verdict. They sent a note to the judge asking to wrap up at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m. because a juror had an event to attend. They return Monday morning.
___
Toll rises to 42 in Italy bridge collapse ahead of funerals
GENOA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews found four more bodies Saturday in the rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 42, Italian media reported, as mourners filled a fairground pavilion for a state funeral for many of the victims found in recent days.
Italian RAI state radio said what was believed to be the body of the last person missing in Tuesday's collapse of the Morandi Bridge was that of a 30-year-old man.
A few hours earlier, the bodies of an Italian couple and their 9-year-old daughter were found in their smashed car under a big block of concrete, part of tons of material that crashed 45 meters (150 feet) into a dry riverbed and nearby areas when the heavily trafficked major highway span gave way. Relatives had said the family, from northern Italy, had been traveling to catch a ferry for the island of Elba while on vacation.
RAI said authorities now believe there are no more missing after an elderly German man called officials to say he wasn't involved in Tuesday's collapse.
Genoa's prefect's office said it didn't immediately have official confirmation of the media reports of the latest discovery of bodies by rescuers.
