Poland bans Ukraine activist from Europe, raising questions

The Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows Ukrainian activist Lyudmyla Kozlovska,left, and her husband Bartosz Kramek during an anti-government protest in Warsaw, Poland. They hold white roses, a symbol of protest against the Polish ruling party and behind them a banner reads: “Freedom, Equality, Democracy.” Poland has used its power as a European Union member to have Kozlovska banned from the entire Schengen passport-free zone, saying she poses a threat to security. But the Warsaw government has given few details explaining the move, and critics are accusing it of abusing its power to intimidate civil society and the country’s large Ukrainian minority. (Lyudmyla Kozlovska via AP) Lyudmyla Kozlovska AP