Visitors with autism can proceed with lawsuits against Disney

FILE - In this June 15, 2016 file photo, guests appear at the entrance to Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A federal appeals court is giving a green light for visitors with autism to proceed with lawsuits against Disney theme parks that claimed not enough was being done to accommodate them. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week ruled plaintiffs in 30 lawsuits could proceed with claims alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) Phelan M. Ebenhack AP