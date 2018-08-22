Tears, farewell hugs end 1st round of Korean reunions

South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, center, hugs her North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, left, with Kim Ok Hui, daughter-in-law of Ri Sang Chol during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War. Yonhap via AP Lee Ji-eun