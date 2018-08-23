Montana killer freed because law says it’s not violent crime

This undated photo provided by Jena Pickett shows her father Emerson Pickett, who was killed in 2003 by Quinton Birdinground Jr. who was released from custody today after serving 15 years in prison. A U.S. judge ordered Birdinground, a convicted killer from Montana’s Crow Indian Reservation, released from prison on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, after part of his conviction was overturned for not meeting the definition of a violent crime. (Jena Pickett photo via AP) AP