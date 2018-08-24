Koreas begin second round of tearful family reunions

South Korean Kang Jong-ok, 100, left, hugs her North Korean sister Kang Jong Hwa, 85, during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Elderly North and South Koreans are weeping and embracing each other as a second round of temporary reunions begins of family members separated for decades by the Korean War. Korea Pool Photo via AP Lee Su-ki