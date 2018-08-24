Prosecutors say boy denied medication at New Mexico compound

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo defendant Siraj Ibn Wahhaj sits in court in Taos, N.M., during a detention hearing. Prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 24 charged Wahhaj, the father of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found at a ramshackle compound in northern New Mexico, and his partner Jany Leveille, the boy’s stepmother, with child abuse charges that can carry a penalty of life in prison. Wahhaj and Leveille are accused of failing to provide medication to Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, who had a severe medical condition that was well known to the family, according to charges of child abuse resulting in death and conspiracy to commit child abuse filed by the district attorney’s office in Taos. The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File Roberto E. Rosales