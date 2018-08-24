US cuts aid to Palestinians, cites policy differences

FILE - In this March 12, 2018, file photo, refugee school girls fly kites during the “Kites of Dignity” event at the UNRWA Rimal Girls Preparatory school in Gaza City. The Trump administration has decided to cut more than $200 million in bilateral to the Palestinians, following a review of the funding for projects in the West Bank and Gaza, according to U.S. officials and congressional aides. Adel Hana, File AP Photo