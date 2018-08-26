Nation & World

Iran’s defense minister visits Syria to boost ties

The Associated Press

August 26, 2018 03:40 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

Iran's defense minister is in Syria for talks on boosting cooperation and is expected to meet with President Bashar Assad.

Iran has provided key support to Assad in the seven-year civil war, sending thousands of military advisers and allied militiamen to bolster his forces.

Iran's state-run Press TV quoted Defense Minister Amir Hatami as saying Sunday that he hopes Iran can play a "productive role" in Syria's reconstruction.

Israel has expressed concern over Iran's growing influence in Syria.

The two-day visit comes as Syria gears up for an expected offensive in the northern Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold, which also has a large al-Qaida presence. The province is home to nearly 3 million people and borders Turkey, which fears an offensive may trigger a humanitarian and security catastrophe.

