Volunteers re-enact World War I encampment in Verdun, France

Men dressed in WWI uniforms march during a parade, part of a reconstruction of the WWI battle of Verdun, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Verdun, eastern France. Hundreds of volunteers from 18 countries gathered in the French town Verdun as part of a string of events to mark the centenary of the end of World War One, with re-enactors dressed in period soldiers’ uniforms bringing to life a big military encampment in the town. Jean-Francois Badias AP Photo