Russian meddling comments weigh on US Sen. Nelson’s campaign

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.l istens during a roundtable discussion with education leaders from South Florida at the United Teachers of Dade headquarters in Miami. Caught in one of the toughest campaign fights in his lengthy political career Nelson’s recent comments that Russians are meddling in Florida’s election system has triggered a firestorm for the mild-mannered politician. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo