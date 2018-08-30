Resignation of once-towering Salmond leaves Scotland reeling

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, Scotland’s First Minister Alex Salmond poses for photographs in Turriff, Scotland. The former leader of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has quit the party he once led while allegations of sexual harassment against him are investigated. Salmond said in a video message Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 that he was resigning from the Scottish National Party. He denied allegations of harassment, and said “I absolutely reject any suggestion of criminality.” Scott Heppell, file AP Photo