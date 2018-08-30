AP Explains: The looming, final battle for Syria’s rebels

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 file photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, Civil Defense workers and Syrian citizens gather after an airstrike hit a market in Maaret al-Numan in southern Idlib, Syria. The campaign for Idlib, the opposition’s only remaining stronghold in the country and now a refuge for over one million displaced Syrians, is likely to be the last major theater of battle after seven years of brutal civil war. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP, File) AP