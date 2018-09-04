Pakistani lawmakers begin electing new president

Arif Alvi, presidential candidate from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, makes a victory sign upon arrival at parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Polling started at Pakistan’s parliament and four provincial legislatures to indirectly elect the country’s new President, a process which will strengthen grip of the ruling party on power, as its nominee Alvi is expected to easily become new ceremonial head of the state. Anjum Naveed AP Photo