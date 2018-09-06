India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict

Supporters and members of the LGBT community celebrate after the country’s top court struck down a colonial-era law that makes homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The court gave its ruling Thursday on a petition filed by five people who challenged the law, saying they are living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police. Rafiq Maqbool AP Photo