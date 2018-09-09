AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

N. Korea stages huge parade, holds back on advanced missiles
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea rolled out some of its latest tanks and marched its best-trained goose-stepping units through Kim Il Sung Square in a major military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary, but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the event to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy.
The strong emphasis on the economy underscores leader Kim Jong Un's new strategy of putting economic development front and center.
Tens of thousands of North Koreans waving brightly colored plastic bouquets filled Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square as the parade began. Pyongyang residents have been training for months for the anniversary and held up the bouquets to spell out words and slogans that can be seen from the VIP viewing area.
Kim attended the morning parade but did not address the assembled crowd, which included the head of the Chinese parliament and high-level delegations from countries that have friendly ties with the North.
At the end of the two-hour event he strolled to the edge of the balcony with the Chinese special envoy, Li Zhanshu, who is also the third-ranking member in China's ruling Communist Party. The two held up their joined hands to symbolize the countries' traditionally close ties, though the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping could indicate Beijing still has some reservations about Kim's initiatives.
___
Obama in campaign mode, back to promoting hope over fear
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama said Saturday that November midterm elections would give Americans "a chance to restore some sanity in our politics," taking another swipe at his successor as he raises his profile campaigning for fellow Democrats to regain control of the House.
Obama didn't mention President Donald Trump by name during a 20-minute speech in the key Southern California battleground of Orange County but the allusions were clear.
"We're in a challenging moment because, when you look at the arc of American history, there's always been a push and pull between those who want to go forward and those who want to look back, between those who want to divide and those are seeking to bring people together, between those who promote the politics of hope and those who exploit the politics of fear," he said.
His appearance — one day after a strongly worded critique of Trump at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — touched on themes of retirement security, climate change and education.
"If we don't step up, things can get worse," the former president told the audience at the Anaheim Convention Center. "In two months, we have the chance to restore some sanity to our politics. We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure there are real checks and balances in Washington."
___
Sanctions, sex abuse and silence: A primer on the pope saga
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two weeks after Pope Francis' papacy was thrown into crisis by accusations that he covered-up sexual misconduct by ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Francis has refused to respond, his accuser has changed his story and a host of new characters have entered the fray.
Cardinals, bishops, priests and ordinary faithful, meanwhile, are demanding answers, given that the Vatican knew about it as early as 2000 .
Increasingly, Francis is coming under pressure to respond to claims by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano that he rehabilitated McCarrick from sanctions Pope Benedict XVI had imposed.
Here is a look at the scandal, which has split the U.S. Catholic hierarchy and tarnished Francis' already troubled record on abuse.
WHAT WAS THE ORIGINAL ACCUSATION?
___
Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka
NEW YORK (AP) — The events and the arguing and the booing that would make this a U.S. Open final unlike any other began when Serena Williams' coach made what she insisted was an innocent thumbs-up, but the chair umpire interpreted as a helpful signal.
It was the second game of the second set Saturday, in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Williams' bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title already was in real trouble because she was being outplayed by first-time major finalist Naomi Osaka.
Chair umpire Carlos Ramos warned Williams for getting coaching during a match, which isn't allowed. She briefly disputed that ruling, saying cheating "is the one thing I've never done, ever." A few games later, Williams received another warning, this time for smashing her racket, and that second violation cost her a point, leading to more arguing. Eventually, Willams called Ramos "a thief," drawing a third violation — and costing her a game.
"I have never cheated in my life!" Williams told Ramos. "You owe me an apology."
Soon, Osaka was finishing off a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first player from Japan to win a Grand Slam singles title. That is not, however, what will be remembered about this chaotic evening.
___
Lawyer: Trump doesn't think Stormy Daniels' deal is valid
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump does not believe porn actress Stormy Daniels' hush-money deal, which his former personal lawyer said was done to influence the 2016 presidential election, is valid and will not carry out threats to sue her for breaking the agreement by discussing details of their alleged affair, Trump's attorney said in a court filing Saturday.
Hours earlier an attorney for the company set up to handle the deal offered to rescind Daniels' nondisclosure agreement. The company, Essential Consultants, also scrapped a threatened $20 million lawsuit against Daniels.
The two developments could kill efforts by Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, to force the president to give sworn testimony about what he and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, might have known about the deal, if a judge agrees to now dismiss the case. The offers remove any legal risk to Daniels stemming from her public discussion of the alleged affair and the alleged efforts to hide it.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year. She was paid $130,000 as part of the agreement signed days before the 2016 election and is suing to dissolve the contract. Daniels has argued the agreement should be invalidated because Cohen signed it, but Trump did not.
In Saturday's court filing, Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, said the president doesn't dispute Daniels' assertion that the contract isn't valid and never considered himself as a party to the agreement. Both Trump and Cohen have asked Daniels to now drop her lawsuit.
___
Bredesen seeks votes from women in Tennessee Senate race
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn could make history by becoming the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Tennessee.
She is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor who says he always has been very interested in seeing women get ahead.
But, he adds, that doesn't mean Blackburn deserves to automatically win their closely-watched contest to fill the seat left open by outgoing Republican Sen. Bob Corker.
"Any woman ought to have exactly the same opportunity as any man to put their ideas to work for the campaign, and certainly my opponent is doing that," Bredesen said after addressing a packed room of mostly female supporters on Saturday in the Memphis suburb of Germantown.
"I think I'm the better choice for this job," he said.
___
Calm returns to Iraq's Basra after week of violent protests
BASRA, Iraq (AP) — A sense of calm returned to Iraq's southern city of Basra on Sunday after a week of violent protests over unemployment and poor public services that left at least 15 people dead and threatened stability in the oil-rich region.
Troops sent from Baghdad have reinforced police, and government offices and markets reopened after a quiet night. Municipality workers were out in force cleaning up the streets and carting away debris from the clashes.
The oil-rich region and other cities in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland have been convulsed by the most serious protests in years, with residents complaining of power outages, filthy tap water and soaring unemployment.
In recent days, protesters have attacked government offices, political party headquarters and the Iranian consulate. Many blame their woes on neighboring Iran's outsized influence on Iraqi politics and are calling for radical change.
On Saturday, a spokesman for an alliance of powerful Shiite militias, many of them backed by Iran, vowed to respond against "those who are carrying out acts of arson and sabotage." The local commander, known as Abu Yasser al-Jaafari, said the lack of response thus far should not be taken as a sign of weakness.
___
Can controversy fill swimsuit void at Miss America pageant?
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The swimsuits are gone, but there has been plenty of controversy surrounding this year's Miss America competition that could keep viewers tuning in.
The next Miss America will be crowned around 11 p.m. Sunday on a nationally televised broadcast on ABC from Atlantic City.
This year marks the first time the broadcast will not include a swimsuit competition.
It has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump, and NFL player protests, among other topics.
And behind the scenes, a revolt is underway among most of the Miss America state organizations who demand that national chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper resign.
___
Sweden votes in election amid heated debate on immigration
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden went to the polls Sunday in a general election that is expected to be one of the most unpredictable and thrilling races in the Scandinavian country for decades amid heated debate on immigration.
Sunday's election will be Sweden's first since the government in 2015 allowed 163,000 migrants into the country of 10 million. While far less than what Germany took in that year, it was the most per capita of any European nation.
About 7.5 million registered voters choose from almost 6,300 candidates for a four-year term in the 349-seat Riksdag, or parliament.
It's highly unlikely that any single party will get a majority, or 175 seats.
The latest opinion poll conducted by pollster Novus for public broadcaster SVT suggested Friday that Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's ruling Social Democrats would substantially lose seats but still emerge a winner with an estimated 24.9 percent of the votes.
___
Tiffany Haddish leads African-American Emmys sweep
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiffany Haddish led an African-American sweep of Emmy Awards for TV series guest actors, a landmark moment in the entertainment industry's effort to foster diversity.
Haddish was honored at Saturday's creative arts Emmys for hosting "Saturday Night Live," while Katt Williams won the guest comedy actor award for "Atlanta."
Ron Cephas Jones of "This Is Us" and Samira Wiley of "The Handmaid's Tale" accepted guest acting honors in the drama series categories.
Cephas, who plays a father who reconnects with his son (series star Sterling K. Brown) after a difficult life of drug addiction and loss, was asked backstage if his character would have been on TV in the past.
"No. Not in this incarnation. ... Not that the audience wasn't ready for it. But maybe the executives, or people that have a say in the writing, probably wouldn't have been ready for this kind of thing. But now we are. We're moving forward and moving ahead."
Comments