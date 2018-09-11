Palestinians file war crimes claim over West Bank hamlet

Palestinians girls sit by newly made shed in the West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Israel says Khan al-Ahmar was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers (7 miles) away. Critics say its removal is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement. Israel’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal last week, paving the way for demolition. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo