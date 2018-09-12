Family arrivals surge at US-Mexico border in August

FILE - In this July 18, 2018 file photo, a Honduran man carries his 3-year-old son as his daughter and other son follow to a transport vehicle after being detained by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in San Luis, Ariz. Border arrests figures for August 2018, are the latest reminder of how crossings have shifted over the last decade from predominantly Mexican men to Central American families and children. The number of family arrivals reached 15,955, a sharp increase from July that Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said was one of the highest on record. Matt York, File AP Photo