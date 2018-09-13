AP PHOTOS: Rohingya girls find joy in elaborate makeup

In this June 27, 2018, photo, from left, Ranjeda, 9, Rumana, 10, and Zesmin, 10 pose for a portrait in front of their classroom in Chakmarkul refugee camp, Bangladesh. Amid the misery and mud of Bangladesh’s refugee camps, Rohingya girls have found small moments of joy by adorning themselves with flowery headbands and elaborately-drawn makeup. Wong Maye-E AP Photo