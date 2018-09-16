Man charged with killing 2 Arizona girls who went missing

FILE - In this April 25, 2012, file photo, Sergio Celis, wearing a shirt with a picture of his missing 6-year-old daughter, Isabel, gets a hug from a volunteer near their home in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona officials say Christopher Matthew Clements was indicted on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in the kidnapping and killing of Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. Arizona Daily Star via AP, File A.E. Araiza