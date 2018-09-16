Scott Dixon adds 5th IndyCar championship to resume

FILE - In this, April 7, 2018, file photo, driver Scott Dixon smiles before the IndyCar auto race at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Dixon has blazed his way through the record books to cement himself as the greatest IndyCar driver of his generation. One more championship will give him five, second in the open wheel record books only to A.J. Foyt. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo