Philippine policeman: Villagers refused advice to flee storm

Rescuers continue search operations at the site where victims are believed to have been buried by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Mangkhut as it lashed across Itogon, Benguet province, northern Philippines, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Philippine mayor said that it’s unlikely any of the dozens of people thought buried in a huge landslide will be found alive, though rescuers were still digging through the massive mound of mud and debris covering a chapel where they had sheltered. Aaron Favila AP Photo