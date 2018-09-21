AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

AP sources: Rosenstein spoke of possible secret Trump taping
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly recording President Donald Trump last year amid law enforcement concerns about chaos in the White House, according to people familiar with exchanges at the time. But one person who was present said Rosenstein was just being sarcastic.
Rosenstein's comments were first reported by The New York Times, which also said that he raised the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as unfit for office.
The reports create even greater uncertainty for Rosenstein in his position at a time when Trump has lambasted Justice Department leadership and publicly humiliated both him and A8torney General Jeff Sessions.
More broadly, it's the latest revelation that could affect Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible coordination between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. Sessions recused himself from that issue soon after he took office, to Trump's dismay, and Rosenstein then appointed Mueller. With all that hanging in the air, Trump has resisted calls from conservative commentators to fire both Sessions and Rosenstein and appoint someone who would ride herd more closely on Mueller or dismiss him.
The reported conversation about possibly secretly recording the president took place at a tense May 2017 meeting during the tumultuous period that followed Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, a decision that upset many rank-and-file bureau agents and that the White House said was based on the Justice Department's recommendation.
___
GOP to Kavanaugh accuser: Reach deal or panel votes Monday
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman rejected key conditions Friday that Brett Kavanaugh's accuser wants if she is to testify about her claim of sexual assault, and said his panel would vote Monday on Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination without an agreement.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he was giving attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford until 10 p.m. Friday to come to a "reasonable resolution" or his Republican-run panel would vote on sending Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate. "We are unwilling to accommodate your unreasonable demands," Grassley said in a written statement.
There was no immediate public response from Ford's lawyers. That silence and Grassley's offer, which did not rule out further compromise, left uncertain whether Ford would appear and tell lawmakers and a captivated nation about her allegation that an inebriated Kavanaugh trapped her on a bed, muffled her cries and tried removing her clothes when both were teenagers in the 1980s.
Grassley's stance underscored a desire by President Donald Trump and GOP leaders to usher the 53-year-old Kavanaugh onto the high court by the Oct. 1 start of its new session and before the November elections, when Democrats are mounting a robust drive to grab congressional control.
The Judiciary panel's top Democrat expressed fury at Grassley's position, and maintained Democrats' effort to build the battle into a larger election-year question about the treatment of women.
___
When will it end? Florence's floodwaters rising in Carolinas
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (AP) — With muddy river water still washing over entire communities on Friday, eight days after Hurricane Florence slammed into land with nearly 3 feet of rain, new evacuation orders forced residents to flee to higher ground amid a sprawling disaster that's beginning to feel like it will never end.
At least 43 people have died, included an elderly man whose body was found in a submerged pickup truck in South Carolina, and hundreds were forced from their homes as rivers kept swelling higher.
Leaders in the Carolinas warned residents not to get complacent, warning additional horrors lie ahead before things get much better.
"Although the winds are gone and the rain is not falling, the water is still there and the worst is still to come," said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Speaking in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump said South Carolina is in for a "tough one" as flood waters keep rising.
___
Sheriff: Shooter had mental illness but legally owned gun
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — The woman who killed three people and wounded others before shooting herself to death at a Maryland drugstore warehouse had been diagnosed with a mental illness and used a legally purchased gun in the rampage, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told news reporters Friday that the suspect, 26-year-old Snochia Moseley of Baltimore County, had been diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016. "That's as far as I'll go with it," he said, declining to give any more details about the illness.
He said Moseley had become increasingly agitated in recent weeks, and relatives had been concerned for her well-being.
Gahler said she used a handgun that she legally purchased in March to fire a total of 13 rounds Thursday morning and died after shooting herself in the head.
Gahler identified the three people Moseley fatally shot as Sunday Aguda, a 45-year-old man from Baltimore County; Hayleen Reyes, a 41-year-old woman from Baltimore; and Brindra Giri, a 41-year-old woman from Baltimore County.
___
Obama turns focus on Pennsylvania, hopes to boost Democrats
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Barack Obama turned his political attention Friday to Pennsylvania — a state Donald Trump won in 2016.
The former president campaigned in Philadelphia with two leading Democrats running for re-election, Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
At a campaign rally at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia, Obama implored Pennsylvanians to vote in November because the election was more consequential than any he could remember.
"This time, it really is different. This time, the stakes really are higher," Obama said. "The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are far more dangerous."
During the speech Obama made no mention of his successor in the White House by name, but urged voters of all parties — not just Democrats — to vote to restore honesty, decency and lawfulness to government.
___
Race central to Chicago case, even if jury doesn't hear it
CHICAGO (AP) — In front of jurors in the trial of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting of a black teenager, race is hardly mentioned at all.
Just once, during opening statements, have prosecutors even brought up the fact that 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was black, drawing a sharp rebuke from a defense attorney for Officer Jason Van Dyke. Yet the trial is being watched closely in Chicago and around the country as another chapter in a long national story about race and law enforcement.
"At this point we have no precedent that says an African-American can get justice in this country when they are shot down in cold blood by a police officer," the Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald's great uncle, told reporters this week, trying to put the case in historical context. "From the days of Jim Crow until today we have never gotten justice for anything that has happened to us as African-Americans ... by rogue and unjust police officers."
The issue of race permeates the case — from concerns that releasing video of the shooting would ignite racial tensions in a city with a long history of troubled police relationships with minority communities, to protests after it was finally made public, to allegations during jury selection that Van Dyke's attorneys were trying to keep blacks from sitting on the panel, to concerns about possible unrest if Van Dyke is acquitted.
The shooting of McDonald happened on Oct. 20, 2014, just a few months after a white officer shot 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, leading to months of sometimes-violent protests. In April 2015, the same month Freddie Gray died in police custody in Baltimore , touching off protests there, Chicago was agreeing to pay $5 million to McDonald's family for his death.
___
Tanzania leader orders arrests as ferry death toll over 130
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. The death toll was above 130 but horrified witnesses feared that would rise as a second day of searching neared an end.
"This is a great disaster for our nation," President John Magufuli said. He announced four days of national mourning and urged calm in the East African country with a history of deadly maritime disasters. And he ordered arrests of all responsible as a criminal investigation began.
In a televised address, the president said the ferry captain already had been detained after leaving the steering to someone who wasn't properly trained, The Citizen newspaper reported.
The MV Nyerere's capacity was 101 people but the ferry had been overloaded when it capsized Thursday afternoon, the government's Chief Secretary John Kijazi told reporters.
At least 40 people had been rescued, he said, but the number on Friday barely rose. Dozens of security forces and volunteers wearing gloves and face masks had resumed work at daybreak after suspending efforts overnight, hauling bodies into wooden boats.
___
Is $1,100 too much for an iPhone? Get an older one for less
NEW YORK (AP) — The $1,100 price tag on Apple's latest iPhone turned heads when the company announced it last week. But for less than half as much, you can still get a good camera, a decent-sized screen and other popular features.
Just buy a two-year-old iPhone 7.
That phone was Apple's first to come with water resistance and its first to lose the standard headphone jack. Its 4.7-inch screen is adequate and on par with other smartphones, even though its resolution falls short of high definition. And the phone still has a fingerprint sensor and a home button, both of which have vanished in the latest iPhones.
Or, if you want to pay more for wireless charging, there's the iPhone 8. An edge-to-edge screen? You'll need the upcoming budget iPhone XR or one of its more expensive siblings. And if you want a supersized display, that's where the $1,100 iPhone XS Max comes in. That model and a smaller version start selling in the U.S. and several other countries on Friday.
If you're shopping for a new phone, it pays to think hard about what you really want and what you're willing to pay for it. Improvements over the previous generation tend to be incremental, but can add up over time — and so do the sums you'll pay for them.
___
Jane Fonda, her life and men star in a revealing documentary
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As beguiling and powerful as Jane Fonda is onscreen, she has yet to play a role that's a match for her whiplash-inducing life of artistry, celebrity and polarizing activism. Then there's the personal drama, including serial marriages to three very different husbands with their own claims to fame.
When the 80-year-old Fonda decided to participate in a documentary about her — "Why not? I don't know how much longer I'm gonna live" — it was with award-winning filmmaker Susan Lacy, who made an intriguing choice: using the men in Fonda's life as the organizing principle for "Jane Fonda in Five Acts."
The film, debuting from 8 to 10:15 p.m. Monday EDT on HBO, devotes its first chapter to Fonda's fraught bond with her emotionally reserved dad, the acclaimed actor Henry Fonda. It was at the end of his life that she managed to draw him closer: They starred opposite each other as an estranged father and daughter in the film "On Golden Pond."
The 1982 Academy Award ceremony at which Henry Fonda won his only Oscar is what Jane Fonda readily points to when asked to name a Hollywood career highlight. Her father died four months later.
"The fact that it was with this movie, and he asked me to receive it (the award) if he won," Fonda said in an interview, her steady, blue-eyed gaze reminiscent of her father. "It's rare that a child gets a chance to do something like this for a parent with whom they have had such a complicated relationship."
___
Investigation finds Maryland culpable in death of player
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An independent investigation into the death of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field.
The report provided details of what happened and confirmed what university officials previously acknowledged.
McNair was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. The family attorney said the cause of death was heatstroke.
Dr. Rod Walters, a former college athletic trainer and sports medicine consultant who led the investigation launched by the school following McNair's death, said Friday that it was 1 hour, 39 minutes between the time McNair collapsed and the departure of the ambulance from the campus.
"There was the failure to identify escalating symptoms associated with heat illness, including assessing vital signs, identifying the condition and aggressively treating the patient's elevated core temperature," Walters said. "No apparatus was used for prompt cooling of the patient. Inadequate cooling devices were used, such as cold towels, ice packs, etc."
Comments