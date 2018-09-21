5 years after mall Kenya attack, al-Shabab’s threat grows

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, heavy smoke rises from the Westgate Mall after large blasts rocked the building on the third day of a hostage siege in Nairobi, Kenya. Five years after al-Shabab fighters burst into the luxury shopping mall hurling grenades and starting a days-long siege that left 67 people dead, analysts say the Somalia-based extremist group has been pushed down Africa’s east coast as far as Mozambique as its regional threat expands. Jerome Delay, File AP Photo