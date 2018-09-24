Judge restores protections for grizzly bears, blocking hunts

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. On Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, a federal judge restored federal protections to grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains and blocked the first hunts planned for the animals in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File Alan Rogers