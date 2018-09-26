Vatican agreement with China draws concerns amid crackdown

In this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, members of the faithful attend a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, a government-sanctioned Catholic church in Beijing. The Vatican’s breakthrough agreement to give China some say over bishop appointments has critics accusing the church of caving in to the ruling Communist Party just as it is waging a sweeping crackdown on religion. Others say it’s an imperfect but much-needed step toward uniting Catholics in the world’s most populous country. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo