Ford, Kavanaugh and a Senate hearing: A viewer’s guide

Yale University students Maryanne Cosgrove, Anna Blech, and Douglas Shao, attend a rally at the Women’s Table on campus in New Haven, Conn., Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh graduated from Yale in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts and Yale Law School in 1990. New Haven Register via AP Catherine Avalone