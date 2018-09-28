AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump agrees to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, bows to Flake, Dems
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reversing course, President Donald Trump bowed to Democrats' demands Friday for a deeper FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake balked at voting for confirmation without it — a sudden turn that left Senate approval newly uncertain amid allegations of sexual assault.
Kavanaugh's nomination had appeared back on track earlier Friday when he cleared a key hurdle at the Senate Judiciary Committee. But that advance came with an asterisk. Flake indicated he would take the next steps — leading to full Senate approval — only after the further background probe, and there were suggestions that other moderate Republicans might join his revolt.
The abrupt developments gave senators, the White House and millions of Americans following the drama at home hardly a chance to catch their breath after Thursday's emotional Senate hearing featuring Kavanaugh angrily defending himself and accuser Christine Blasey Ford determinedly insisting he assaulted her when they were teens.
Emotions were still running high Friday, and protesters confronted senators in the halls.
"The country is being ripped apart here," said Flake.
___
Nominee's attack on Democrats poses risk to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh's angry denunciation of Senate Democrats at his confirmation hearing could reinforce views of the Supreme Court as a political institution at a time of stark partisan division and when the court already is sharply split between liberals and conservatives.
The Supreme Court nominee called the sexual misconduct allegations against him a "calculated and orchestrated political hit" by Democrats angry that Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election. Kavanaugh went further than Clarence Thomas, who in 1991 attacked the confirmation process but didn't single out a person or political party, when he confronted allegations that he sexually harassed Anita Hill.
The comments injected a new level of bitter partisanship in an already pitched battle over the future of the Supreme Court and replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy, frequently the decisive and swing vote on the most important issues of the day. Kavanaugh is more conservative than Kennedy and his ascendance to the high court would entrench conservative control of the bench for years.
"No matter what happens ... I think the court is the ultimate loser here. I think Judge Kavanaugh could have made the exact same points without making reference to the Clintons or Democrats, without going down that road," said Josh Blackman, a law professor at the South Texas College of Law in Houston. "It's an optics thing. I don't think he'll vote any differently because of what happened in the past 10 days, but what will change is how people perceive it."
In his pointed remarks, Kavanaugh said he was a victim of character assassination orchestrated by Democrats. "This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups," he said.
___
After Kavanaugh-Ford hearing, does MeToo face a backlash?
NEW YORK (AP) — Some skeptics of #MeToo activism are hoping Brett Kavanaugh's angry, tearful denial of sexual assault allegations might help fuel a backlash against the year-old movement. But advocates for victimized women say it's now too powerful to be derailed.
The mixed reactions followed Thursday's vehement assertion by Kavanaugh and his Republican allies that he was the victim of a "political hit job" by Democrats. They suggested that Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, was being exploited for partisan purposes.
In a Philadelphia Inquirer column on Friday titled "Kavanaugh creates #MeToo moment for accused men," conservative writer Christine Flowers expressed empathy for the embattled federal judge, who is President Donald Trump's nominee to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.
"Through those real tears, the rage came through like a laser and a sword," Flowers wrote. "And for a moment, I felt as if, finally, one man had found the courage to say my life matters."
As for Ford, Flowers wrote: "I think she allowed herself to be used as a valuable tool in the unleashed fury of the #MeToo movement."
___
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook reported a major security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by unknown attackers.
The attackers gained the ability to "seize control" of those accounts, Facebook said, by stealing digital keys the company uses to keep people logged in. Facebook has logged out owners of the 50 million affected accounts — plus another 40 million who were vulnerable to the attack. Users don't need to change their Facebook passwords, it said.
Facebook said it doesn't know who was behind the attacks or where they're based. In a call with reporters on Friday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that attackers would have had the ability to view private messages or post on someone's account, but there's no sign that they did.
"We do not yet know if any of the accounts were actually misused," Zuckerberg said.
Facebook shares fell $4.38, or 2.6 percent, to close at $164.46 on Friday.
___
Tesla faces a reckoning with CEO Elon Musk's job in jeopardy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The very attributes that have fueled a mania around Elon Musk — his vision, brash personality and willingness to take risks — could prove to be his downfall.
The Tesla CEO who made his fortune and his renegade-genius reputation by bursting through the barriers of conventional thinking faces a humiliating comedown as government regulators try to oust him from the company in a lawsuit accusing him of duping the electric car maker's stockholders.
But extracting Musk from the company he has become synonymous with could devastate Tesla.
Musk's fans maintain that Tesla would be insane to get rid of him, arguing it would go down as a huge mistake similar to the one Apple made in 1985 when it ousted its own visionary founder, Steve Jobs, only to bring him back with the company on the brink of bankruptcy 12 years later.
"People who create disruptive companies tend to be somewhat abnormal, and that is what leads to these Herculean accomplishments," said Keith Rabois, a venture capitalist who used to work with Musk during one of his early incarnations at PayPal. "They are all a little bit off central casting in their own way, but that sort of is what lets them walk through these walls or over these walls when most people are terrified."
___
Tsunami sweeps away homes on Indonesian island of Sulawesi
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a 3-meter-tall (10-foot-tall) tsunami that an official said swept away houses in at least two cities.
Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the tsunami hit Palu, the capital of central Sulawesi province, as well as the smaller city of Donggala and several other coastal settlements.
Indonesian TV showed a smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting Palu, with people screaming and running in fear. The water smashed into buildings and a large mosque that collapsed under the force.
Houses were swept away and families were reported missing, Nugroho said, adding that communications and power to the area were disrupted.
"The cut to telecommunications and darkness are hampering efforts to obtain information," he said. "All national potential will be deployed, and tomorrow morning we will deploy Hercules and helicopters to provide assistance in tsunami-affected areas."
___
Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger on a plane that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday said the flight attendants were panicking and he saw water pouring through a hole in the side of the plane before he was able to escape.
Local boats helped rescue all 47 passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport in the Micronesia archipelago.
Seven people were taken to a hospital, according to officials, including one described as being in critical but stable condition.
Passenger Bill Jaynes said the Air Niugini plane came in very low.
"I thought we landed hard," he said. "Until I looked over and saw a hole in the side of the plane and water was coming in. And I thought, well, this is not the way it's supposed to happen."
___
More than 20 million people watched Kavanaugh hearing
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 20 million people watched Thursday's gripping testimony by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 1980s, Christine Blasey Ford, on six television networks.
Meanwhile, the political standoff continued, with broadcasters interrupting regular programming for Friday's last-minute twist: an agreement engineered by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for the FBI to conduct a one-week investigation of the charges.
Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she's 100 percent certain that Kavanaugh groped her drunkenly and tried to take off her clothes at a high school party. Kavanaugh, in impassioned testimony, said he's 100 percent certain that it didn't happen.
It's likely that more than the 20.4 million people reported by Nielsen on Friday watched it. The company was counting average viewership on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. Figures weren't immediately available for other networks that showed it, including PBS, C-SPAN and the Fox Business Network. And Nielsen usually has some trouble measuring people who watch in offices.
To put that in perspective, that's an audience size similar to that for a playoff football game or the Academy Awards.
___
Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — Marty Balin, a patron of the 1960s "San Francisco Sound" both as founder and lead singer of the Jefferson Airplane and co-owner of the club where the Airplane and other Bay Area bands performed, has died. He was 76.
Balin died Thursday in Tampa, Florida, on the way to the hospital, spokesman Ryan Romenesko said. The cause of death was not immediately available.
The dark-eyed, baby-faced Balin was an ex-folk musician who formed the Airplane in 1965 and within two years was at the heart of a nationwide wave that briefly rivaled the Beatles' influence and even helped inspire the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper" album. The Airplane was the breakout act among such San Francisco-based artists as the Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin, many of whom played early shows at the Matrix, a ballroom Balin helped run and for which the Airplane served as house band.
The San Francisco Sound was a psychedelic blend of blues, folk, rock and jazz, and the musical expression of the emerging hippie lifestyle. Balin himself was known for his yearning tenor on the ballads "Today" and "It's No Secret," and on the political anthem "Volunteers." In the mid-1970s, when the Airplane regrouped as the more mainstream Jefferson Starship, Balin sang lead on such hits as "Miracles" (which he co-wrote), "With Your Love" and "Count On Me." He later had solo success with "Hearts" and "Atlanta Lady."
The Airplane was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, but Balin would long have mixed feelings. Pride in the band's achievements was shadowed by its eventual breakup and by Balin's acknowledged jealousy of Grace Slick, the other lead vocalist. Slick joined the group in the fall of 1966, soon before the Airplane recorded its landmark second album, "Surrealistic Pillow." One of rock's most charismatic singers and performers, she displaced Balin as the perceived leader, on stage and on the Airplane's best known songs, "Somebody to Love" and "White Rabbit."
___
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out. Here are the real facts:
___
NOT REAL: Prosecutor at Kavanaugh hearing got Catholic priest "off the hook"
THE FACTS: The Arizona prosecutor Senate Republicans handpicked to question Christine Blasey Ford Thursday about her sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh did not help exonerate a Catholic priest facing sex crimes charges, as one group falsely claimed on social media this week. The false claim about Rachel Mitchell was made by The Other 98%, a liberal activist group, on Facebook. The group posted a photo of Mitchell, along with text that wrongly asserted her experience in sex-crime cases was "Getting a Catholic Priest accused of six counts of sexual molestation of a minor off the hook." Mitchell works as a sex-crimes prosecutor for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Phoenix. More than 15 years ago, she prosecuted the case of Paul LeBrun, a Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing boys from 1986 to 1991. Mitchell worked on the 2003 case, which resulted in LeBrun being sentenced to 111 years in prison. The photo, which was shared more than 30,000 times, included the Other98's logo. The group did not return an email from The Associated Press. Cindi Nannetti, who supervised Mitchell before she became the chief of Maricopa County's Special Victims Division, told the AP the claim "totally false."
NOT REAL: Democratic donor awarded grant to woman accusing Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault
