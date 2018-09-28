India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, Hindu worshippers stand in long queues outside the Sabarimala temple in the southern Indian state of Kerala. India’s Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender. The historic Sabarimala temple had barred women age 10 to 50 from entering the temple that is one of the largest Hindu pilgrimage centers in the world. Hareesh Kumar A S, File AP Photo