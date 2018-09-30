Mississippi city: Vigil for 2 officers killed in shootout

This photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety shows Brookhaven patrolman Cpl. Zach Moak. Patrolman James White, 35; and Moak, 31 were shot and killed following an early Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 confrontation authorities said. Warren Strain of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said at a news conference that the officers were called to a house in the city of Brookhaven at about 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired. (Mississippi Department of Public Safety via AP) AP