Wildlife refuge workers evacuated from Pacific storm’s path

This Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a HC-130 Hercules aircraft approaching Johnston Atoll to evacuate four wildlife refuge workers before Hurricane Walaka arrives at the remote Pacific island. The Coast Guard said Tuesday one of its Hawaii planes picked up the Fish and Wildlife Service workers from Johnston Atoll on Monday. U.S. Coast Guard via AP Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Griffin