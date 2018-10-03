Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants

FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, supporters of temporary protected status of immigrants cheer, hold signs and a banner with the outline of El Salvador at a rally at a federal courthouse in San Francisco, the day a lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that lets immigrants live and work legally in the United States. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, granted a request for a preliminary injunction against the administration’s decision to discontinue temporary protected status for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador. Jeff Chiu AP